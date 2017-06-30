Georgians turning to simplicity of ty...

Georgians turning to simplicity of typewriters amid digital overload

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Dale Hoberg sits with his century-old Underwood typewriter on Thursday. The typewriter used by his father was once inspected by the FBI as part of the investigation into Alger Hiss, a U.S. government official accused of being a Soviet spy in 1948 and later convicted of perjury in the case.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Georgia lawmakers blast Trump panel on vo... 6 hr truth teller 1
News Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ... Thu honest troll 3
News Dahlonega bank robbery suspect shot dead in Helen (Jul '08) Jul 5 Queen 37
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... Jul 4 Trump s Birtherex... 15
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) Jul 2 Independent 259
News The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe' Jul 1 Valerie 6
News Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on... Jun 29 tomstickler 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,487 • Total comments across all topics: 282,309,008

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC