Georgia voters, Colorado nonprofit sue to overturn special election...
A group of Georgia voters and a Colorado-based watchdog organization filed a lawsuit late Monday asking a judge to overturn the results of last month's 6th Congressional District special election and scrap the state's voting system, Colorado Politics has learned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ...
|2 hr
|Trump s Birtherex...
|15
|Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ...
|4 hr
|C Kersey
|2
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Sun
|Independent
|259
|The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe'
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|6
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|Jun 27
|Morro
|27
|Democracy with no choices: Many candidates run ...
|Jun 26
|CodeTalker
|12
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC