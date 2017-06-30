Georgia voters, Colorado nonprofit su...

Georgia voters, Colorado nonprofit sue to overturn special election...

A group of Georgia voters and a Colorado-based watchdog organization filed a lawsuit late Monday asking a judge to overturn the results of last month's 6th Congressional District special election and scrap the state's voting system, Colorado Politics has learned.

Chicago, IL

