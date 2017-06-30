Georgia Secretary of State's office: "We look forward to our day in court."

A spokeswoman for Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp indicated Thursday that Kemp is eager to show a jury why there should not be a rematch between Karen Handel and Jon Ossoff in the 6th District Congressional race. A diverse group of Georgia voters, along with a nonprofit government watchdog group, filed a lawsuit Monday in Fulton County Superior Court demanding that the results of the June 20th special election runoff be tossed out and requesting a new election using a paper ballot system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.