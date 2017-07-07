Georgia couple accused in 'cold chick...

Georgia couple accused in 'cold chicken' beating turn themselves into police

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

The Georgia couple accused of assaulting a restaurant owner and her daughter over "cold chicken" turned themselves in to police Wednesday. Georgia couple accused in 'cold chicken' beating turn themselves into police The Georgia couple accused of assaulting a restaurant owner and her daughter over "cold chicken" turned themselves in to police Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Georgia lawmakers blast Trump panel on vo... 1 hr truth teller 1
News Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ... Thu honest troll 3
News Dahlonega bank robbery suspect shot dead in Helen (Jul '08) Wed Queen 37
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... Tue Trump s Birtherex... 15
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) Jul 2 Independent 259
News The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe' Jul 1 Valerie 6
News Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on... Jun 29 tomstickler 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,015 • Total comments across all topics: 282,304,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC