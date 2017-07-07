Georgia couple accused in 'cold chicken' beating turn themselves into police
The Georgia couple accused of assaulting a restaurant owner and her daughter over "cold chicken" turned themselves in to police Wednesday. Georgia couple accused in 'cold chicken' beating turn themselves into police The Georgia couple accused of assaulting a restaurant owner and her daughter over "cold chicken" turned themselves in to police Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Georgia lawmakers blast Trump panel on vo...
|1 hr
|truth teller
|1
|Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ...
|Thu
|honest troll
|3
|Dahlonega bank robbery suspect shot dead in Helen (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Queen
|37
|Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ...
|Tue
|Trump s Birtherex...
|15
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Jul 2
|Independent
|259
|The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe'
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|6
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC