Gang members blamed for Savannah shootings, deadly SUV crash

Late-night Fourth of July celebrations in Savannah's downtown historic district erupted into chaos early Wednesday after gunfire wounded three people in a popular nightlife district, leading to a police chase in which a fleeing vehicle crashed and killed three others. A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on charges including three counts of felony murder and other crimes in what Savannah-Chatham County Police Chief Joseph Lumpkin called "group-gang related" violence.

