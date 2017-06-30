Gang members blamed for Savannah shootings, deadly SUV crash
Late-night Fourth of July celebrations in Savannah's downtown historic district erupted into chaos early Wednesday after gunfire wounded three people in a popular nightlife district, leading to a police chase in which a fleeing vehicle crashed and killed three others. A 17-year-old suspect was arrested on charges including three counts of felony murder and other crimes in what Savannah-Chatham County Police Chief Joseph Lumpkin called "group-gang related" violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dahlonega bank robbery suspect shot dead in Helen (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Queen
|37
|Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ...
|Tue
|Trump s Birtherex...
|15
|Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ...
|Tue
|C Kersey
|2
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Jul 2
|Independent
|259
|The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe'
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|6
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|Jun 27
|Morro
|27
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC