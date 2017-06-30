GA: Ralston Urges Bold Action on Mass Transit in Georgia
Speaker David Ralston sought bold action Thursday from a state House of Representatives commission charged with plotting Georgia's mass transit future. The commission began its first meeting with a cheerleading speech from the speaker, who said mass transit will be critical to economic development in the future.
