GA: Ralston Urges Bold Action on Mass Transit in Georgia

4 hrs ago

Speaker David Ralston sought bold action Thursday from a state House of Representatives commission charged with plotting Georgia's mass transit future. The commission began its first meeting with a cheerleading speech from the speaker, who said mass transit will be critical to economic development in the future.

