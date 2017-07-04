Congress Taking Separate Action to Stop IRS From Enforcing ACA Mandate
It might not pass healthcare legislation over the summer, but Congress is making sure at least one part of Obamacare gets repealed - the individual mandate. The House appropriations committee has drafted a provision to stop the IRS from enforcing the individual mandate of the Affordable Care Act, which penalizes individuals to pay a penalty if they didn't purchase health insurance, The New York Times reported.
