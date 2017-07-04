Congress Taking Separate Action to St...

Congress Taking Separate Action to Stop IRS From Enforcing ACA Mandate

Read more: News Max

It might not pass healthcare legislation over the summer, but Congress is making sure at least one part of Obamacare gets repealed - the individual mandate. The House appropriations committee has drafted a provision to stop the IRS from enforcing the individual mandate of the Affordable Care Act, which penalizes individuals to pay a penalty if they didn't purchase health insurance, The New York Times reported.

Chicago, IL

