Carroll Symphony Orchestra Liberty Orchestra 2017
Melanie Boyd/Times-Georgian Clay Kramer, 6, uses his American flag as a conductor's baton while he mimics Lowry's movement during a composition. Kramer's mother said Kramer wants to be a conductor when he grows up and his aunt and uncle are both musicians in the Carroll Symphony Orchestra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Georgian.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dahlonega bank robbery suspect shot dead in Helen (Jul '08)
|22 hr
|Queen
|37
|Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ...
|Tue
|Trump s Birtherex...
|15
|Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ...
|Tue
|C Kersey
|2
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Jul 2
|Independent
|259
|The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe'
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|6
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|Jun 27
|Morro
|27
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC