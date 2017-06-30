Campus carry of firearms among new Ge...

Campus carry of firearms among new Georgia laws taking effect

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Dozens of new laws are now in effect with the start of Georgia's fiscal year, including an end to a ban on guns on the state's public college campuses. Gov. Nathan Deal signed 275 measures into law after the General Assembly adjourned at the end of March, and more than 100 of them took effect as of July 1. The rest became effective with Deal's signature or were written to take effect at later dates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe' 7 hr Valerie 6
News Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on... Jun 29 tomstickler 1
News Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08) Jun 27 Morro 27
News Democracy with no choices: Many candidates run ... Jun 26 CodeTalker 12
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... Jun 24 Trump forever 3
News Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ... Jun 24 Bryan Fischer s H... 1
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... Jun 21 Red Crosse 12
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,783 • Total comments across all topics: 282,171,164

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC