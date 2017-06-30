Campus carry of firearms among new Georgia laws taking effect
Dozens of new laws are now in effect with the start of Georgia's fiscal year, including an end to a ban on guns on the state's public college campuses. Gov. Nathan Deal signed 275 measures into law after the General Assembly adjourned at the end of March, and more than 100 of them took effect as of July 1. The rest became effective with Deal's signature or were written to take effect at later dates.
