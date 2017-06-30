Campus Carry law goes into effect in Georgia
Several new Georgia state laws went into effect July 1, including the controversial HB 280, which allows concealed weapons to be carried on campuses. "The reason why many people are unhappy about this is because they simply do not understand it," said Jerry Henry, executive director of Georgia Carry.
