Bulldozer scrapes chicken innards fro...

Bulldozer scrapes chicken innards from highway after spill

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

News outlets report that a bulldozer had to scrape raw chicken waste from an interstate in Georgia after the slippery innards spilled from a tractor-trailer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... 5 hr Trump s Birtherex... 15
News Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ... 7 hr C Kersey 2
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) Sun Independent 259
News The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe' Jul 1 Valerie 6
News Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on... Jun 29 tomstickler 1
News Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08) Jun 27 Morro 27
News Democracy with no choices: Many candidates run ... Jun 26 CodeTalker 12
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,870 • Total comments across all topics: 282,247,485

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC