Black Georgia lawmakers blast Trump panel on voting fraud
Black lawmakers in Georgia blasted President Donald Trump's election fraud commission for requesting extensive personal voter information Thursday, accusing the administration of trying to scare people away from voting. Members of Georgia's Legislative Black Caucus, all Democrats in the General Assembly, said there's no logical reason the federal government would ask states for the information.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ...
|7 hr
|honest troll
|3
|Dahlonega bank robbery suspect shot dead in Helen (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Queen
|37
|Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ...
|Tue
|Trump s Birtherex...
|15
|Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10)
|Jul 2
|Independent
|259
|The Latest: Trump tweets back at 'Morning Joe'
|Jul 1
|Valerie
|6
|Rice, Graham meet with federal DOT secretary on...
|Jun 29
|tomstickler
|1
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|Jun 27
|Morro
|27
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC