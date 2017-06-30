Alabama's Food-Stamp Experiment: Those Who Can Work, Shouldby Ian...

According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, between January 1 and May 1, 13 counties in the Yellowhammer State saw their food-stamp rolls drop by a combined 85 percent. The reason? At the beginning of the year, those 13 counties joined the rest of the state in ending a years-long exemption from work requirements for ABAWDs - able-bodied adults without dependents - participating in the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

