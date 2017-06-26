WALB staff honored, wins at Georgia AP Awards
WALB, South Georgia's news, weather and sports leader, took home several awards in leading categories at the Georgia Associated Press Media Editors Annual Awards Banquet Saturday. WALB Sports anchor Jake Wallace took home first and second place for Best Sportscast.
