UWG's Green Zone helps improve colleg...

UWG's Green Zone helps improve college experience for veterans

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Douglas County Sentinel

Ambrose Moncayo, a Marine veteran and adult learner at UWG, speaks at the Green Zone conference about his experience on campus. Ambrose Moncayo, a Marine veteran and adult learner at UWG, speaks at the Green Zone conference about his experience on campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... Wed Red Crosse 12
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Wed Ex Tobacco Buyer 7,592
News Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... Jun 18 sam4short 2
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey... Jun 13 Tom 1
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... Jun 12 Red Crosse 188
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,973 • Total comments across all topics: 281,963,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC