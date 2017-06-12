Two Georgia correctional officers killed, police hunt for 2 inmates
The two correctional officers were killed after they were overpowered while transporting prisoners on State Highway 16, which bisects Putnam County in central Georgia, about 70 miles southeast of Atlanta. "I can confirm that we are currently looking for two white males in a dark green Honda Civic that have escaped and they are armed," said Putnam County Sheriff spokeswoman Teresa Slade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|23 hr
|Red Crosse
|188
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Jun 9
|fortunado30
|400
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Go Ossoff
|7,590
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jun 5
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|May 24
|Guy from Latonia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC