Two dead, dozens hospitalized in string of overdoses in Georgia
Two people were dead and dozens more were hospitalized in Georgia after taking a still-unidentified drug they believed to be Percocet, law enforcement officers said. Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles told AJC.com reports are still pouring in and the number of fatalities could increase.
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|3 min
|CodeTalker
|73
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Mon
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 30
|Alexis P
|399
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|May 24
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
