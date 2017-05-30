Trending Now 23 Mins Ago Rare total solar eclipse visible from Georgia
Scientists and armchair astronomers nationwide will get the chance to see a total solar eclipse, marking the first time the phenomenon has occurred from coast-to-coast in nearly 100 years. In August, the moon will block all of the sun but its vast, outer atmosphere, known as the corona.
