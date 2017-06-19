Top sides continue league dominance

North Geelong Magpies remain on top of the AFL Goldfields women's league division one ladder for the fifth consecutive week. The Magpies enjoyed a emphatic 75-point win over fourth-placed East Point Dragons, boasting seven different goal kickers, after travelling to White Flat Oval on Sunday.

