The Latest: Trump plans speech on worker training programs
Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she shot down the actor's casual advances twice before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills that he said were herbal supplements. Bill Cosby's chief accuser says she shot down the actor's casual advances twice before she found herself paralyzed and unable to fight him off the night she took pills that he said were herbal supplements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|1 hr
|Stray- Dog
|114
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jun 5
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 30
|Alexis P
|399
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|May 24
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC