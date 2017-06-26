The Latest: Remains of WWII vet returned to Georgia
In this 1944 photo released by the U.S. Army, U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. Robert Eugene Oxford poses for an official portrait.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|140
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Go Ossoff
|7,590
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jun 5
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 30
|Alexis P
|399
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|May 24
|Guy from Latonia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC