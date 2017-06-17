The Latest: 2 Georgia polling places get extended hours
Election officials for a Georgia county in the 6th Congressional District say two polling places will stay open late after an equipment problem delayed the start of voting. State officials said polling places at Livsey Elementary School and Holy Cross Catholic Church received the wrong equipment for checking in voters.
