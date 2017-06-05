Sonja Lewis is a native Georgia
One June 3, three men drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge. The men then left the van and went to the nearby Borough Market area, where they stabbed people with knives, in and around restaurants and pubs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|4 min
|CodeTalker
|73
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Mon
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 30
|Alexis P
|399
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|May 24
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC