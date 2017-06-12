Sheriff: Escaped inmates still on the run, stole a pickup
A Georgia sheriff said officers were "desperate... . This photo provided by the Elbert County Sheriff's Office taken on Oct. 13, 2015 shows inmate Ricky Dubose.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTVN Reno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey...
|Tue
|Tom
|1
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|188
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Jun 9
|fortunado30
|400
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Go Ossoff
|7,590
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jun 5
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC