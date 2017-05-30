Sentinel wins 10 awards in Georgia Pr...

Sentinel wins 10 awards in Georgia Press Association contest

Sentinel sports editor Derrick Mahone won first place for Spot News Photo in the Georgia Press Association's Better Newspaper Contest for this shot of 2016 Olympic medalist Kristi Castlin getting a hug from Douglasville Mayor Rochelle Robinson. The photo ran on the front page of the Sentinel Aug. 24, 2016, a day after Castlin greeted her hometown fans at O'Neal Plaza.

