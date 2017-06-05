Rep. Tom Rice proposes nationwide vet...

Rep. Tom Rice proposes nationwide veteran survey to fix the VA

14 hrs ago Read more: Washington Examiner

Rep. Tom Rice, R-S.C., has proposed the Survey Our Servicemembers Act, which would create an annual survey of veterans who actually use the department or try to use it to access healthcare. Some say the Department of Veterans Affairs is still broken three years after the VA wait-time scandal erupted in 2014, while others say the VA has shown dramatic improvement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.

