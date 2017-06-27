Regulators Fine Georgia County $294K for Sewage Spills
DeKalb County in Georgia has been fined $294,000 for spilling sewage into public waterways and underreporting the number of spills to environmental regulators. The largest part of the fine, $147,500, is a punishment for the county's failure to report all of its sewage spills from 2012 to 2016.
