Rauner names new director of Illinois...

Rauner names new director of Illinois child welfare agency

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WYMG-FM Springfield

Beverly "BJ" Walker will take over the agency responsible for child protection and wards of the state on Monday. She served in a similar role as the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Resources from 2004 to 2011.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WYMG-FM Springfield.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ... 7 hr Bryan Fischer s H... 1
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... Jun 21 Red Crosse 12
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Jun 21 Ex Tobacco Buyer 7,592
News Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... Jun 18 sam4short 2
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey... Jun 13 Tom 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,999,581

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC