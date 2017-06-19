Rauner names new director of Illinois child welfare agency
Beverly "BJ" Walker will take over the agency responsible for child protection and wards of the state on Monday. She served in a similar role as the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Resources from 2004 to 2011.
