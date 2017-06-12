Pro-Trump group uses Obama out of con...

Pro-Trump group uses Obama out of context in Georgia election ad

Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

An outside group that supports President Donald Trump is running a radio ad in Atlanta ahead of Georgia's special election Tuesday that takes the voice of former President Barack Obama out of context to make the argument that Democrats take black voters for granted. Great America Alliance, a pro-Trump non-profit group that previously ran ads attacking former FBI director James Comey during his testimony, is running an ad that quotes Obama narrating his autobiographical book "Dreams From My Father."

