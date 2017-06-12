Prison guards shot and killed by two escaped Georgia inmates
There are 1 comment on the KHQ-TV Spokane story from 5 hrs ago, titled Prison guards shot and killed by two escaped Georgia inmates. In it, KHQ-TV Spokane reports that:
The Latest on the killing of two prison guards and escape of two inmates during a bus transport in Georgia : 9:25 a.m. Georgia corrections officials have released the names of two inmates being sought by law enforcement after two prison guards were killed during a bus transport. The Georgia Department of Corrections in a tweet identified the inmates as 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
|
#1 2 hrs ago
Hopefully these two will be killed by law enforcement soon. They do not deserve to live in prison.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|23 hr
|Red Crosse
|188
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Jun 9
|fortunado30
|400
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Go Ossoff
|7,590
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jun 5
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|May 24
|Guy from Latonia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC