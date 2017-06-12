Prison guards shot and killed by two ...

Prison guards shot and killed by two escaped Georgia inmates

There are 1 comment on the KHQ-TV Spokane story from 5 hrs ago, titled Prison guards shot and killed by two escaped Georgia inmates.

The Latest on the killing of two prison guards and escape of two inmates during a bus transport in Georgia : 9:25 a.m. Georgia corrections officials have released the names of two inmates being sought by law enforcement after two prison guards were killed during a bus transport. The Georgia Department of Corrections in a tweet identified the inmates as 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

Kinder and Gentler Ration

Van Nuys, CA

#1 2 hrs ago
Hopefully these two will be killed by law enforcement soon. They do not deserve to live in prison.
Chicago, IL

