There are on the KHQ-TV Spokane story from 5 hrs ago, titled Prison guards shot and killed by two escaped Georgia inmates. In it, KHQ-TV Spokane reports that:

The Latest on the killing of two prison guards and escape of two inmates during a bus transport in Georgia : 9:25 a.m. Georgia corrections officials have released the names of two inmates being sought by law enforcement after two prison guards were killed during a bus transport. The Georgia Department of Corrections in a tweet identified the inmates as 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.