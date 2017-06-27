New strains of fentanyl are resistant to Narcan
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is sounding an alarm over new strains of the illicit synthetic opioid fentanyl. One new strain, acryilfentanyl, was detected in a drug seizure submitted by the Forsyth County Sheriff's office in early spring, when EMTs responded to four opioid overdoses - two of them fatal - in one weekend.
