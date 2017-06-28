New lethal forms of Fentanyl confirmed in Georgia
One of the new forms of Fentanyl is so powerful that Naloxone, the opioid reversal drug, may be useless against it. New lethal forms of Fentanyl confirmed in Georgia One of the new forms of Fentanyl is so powerful that Naloxone, the opioid reversal drug, may be useless against it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three Dead Following An Accident In Henry County (May '08)
|23 hr
|Morro
|27
|Democracy with no choices: Many candidates run ...
|Jun 26
|CodeTalker
|12
|Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c...
|Jun 24
|Trump forever
|3
|Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ...
|Jun 24
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|1
|Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ...
|Jun 21
|Red Crosse
|12
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jun 21
|Ex Tobacco Buyer
|7,592
|Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC