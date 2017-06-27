New Hampshire police seek leads in Ge...

New Hampshire police seek leads in Georgia on murder suspect

Read more: Athens Banner-Herald

Police in a New Hampshire town are trying to locate anyone who may have met or had knowledge of a murder suspect believed to have spent time in Georgia in the 1980s. The suspect, Bob Evans, died in a California prison in 2010 while serving a life sentence for murdering a woman there, but he is currently linked to the unsolved murders of a woman and three children in Allenstown, New Hampshire.

