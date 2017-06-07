Mysterious drug leaves four dead in G...

Mysterious drug leaves four dead in Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

Mysterious drug leaves four dead in Georgia A mysterious new drug of startling potency has surfaced in Georgia, leaving four people dead and dozens more hospitalized. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rWUGTA Emergency workers responded to a wave of overdose cases in central Georgia over a 48-hour stretch Sunday through Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... 1 hr Stray- Dog 114
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jun 5 tim bennett 129
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia Jun 4 ThomasA is uber gay 22
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) May 30 Alexis P 399
What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09) May 27 Teddy 90
Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal May 24 Guy from Latonia 2
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... May 23 John Valenza 3
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,607,678

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC