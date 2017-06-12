Miss Southeast Georgia Alyssa Beasley crowned the 2017 Miss Georgia
Alyssa Beasley, a Kennesaw State University student majoring in physical therapy, is crowned Miss Georgia 2017 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts Alyssa Beasley, a Kennesaw State University student majoring in physical therapy, is crowned Miss Georgia 2017 at the RiverCenter for the Performing Watch as Miss International City's Outstanding Teen Annie Swan is announced as a top ten semi-finalist, tap dances to "Hit the Road Jack," discusses her platform to support ALS research and reacts as she is crowned Miss Georgia's Outstanding Teen at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts.
