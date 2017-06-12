Miss Columbus and Miss Columbus State University welcome the Miss Georgia contestants to town
As Miss Columbus Seychelle Hercules and Miss Columbus State University Chelsey Rogers compete for the Miss Georgia Scholarship Pageant crown, they also serve as ambassadors for Columbus. Mayor Teresa Tomlinson will spend a busy week as a judge for the Miss Georgia Scholarship Pageant.
