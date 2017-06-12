Manhunt intensifies for two armed Georgia inmates on the run

A nationwide manhunt is intensifying for two escaped Georgia inmates who have been armed and on the run since Tuesday, when one of them shot and killed two ... -- A missing sailor from the USS Shiloh who triggered a massive man overboard search in the Philippine Sea has been found alive on board the ship.One week after h... DENVER - Strong profitability and rising global demand create a strong incentive for U.S. pork processors to expand capacity.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRVN-AM Lexington.