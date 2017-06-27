Man convicted of sending false anthrax threats gets 2 years
Federal prosecutors in Atlanta said in a news release Tuesday that 50-year-old Travis Ball sent threatening letters to the State Bar of Georgia, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Ball was serving a sentence for arson in the Coffee County Correctional Facility in Nicholls when he mailed the letters in April 2016.
