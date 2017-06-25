Madison County schools recognized for charter system leadership
The Madison County School District has won this year's "Charter System Leadership Award" and the $10,000 grant that goes with it. The award, given by the Georgia Charter System Foundation, recognizes charter school systems that demonstrate "instructional innovations at the classroom, school house or system-wide level with a focus on initiative-driven leadership."
