Long lines form as early voting continues in Georgia's 6th District
Polls are open Saturday for early voting in Georgia's 6th Congressional District, as the number of early voters continues to soar ahead of Election Day. More than 75,000 votes have been cast as of Friday morning in the nationally watched runoff between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's Office.
