Library grant provides STEAM programs for Whitesburg
The community of Whitesburg is getting ready to move full STEAM ahead with new initiatives through the West Georgia Regional Library System. WGRL Director Roni Tewksbury noted that science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics - STEAM - will be the primary focus for the new programs.
