Karen Handel gets Bikers for Trump help before Georgia election
This neighborhood might have gotten quite a jolt when Bikers for Trump - sporting tattoos galore, black vests and a massive flag with the group's insignia - showed up in this Atlanta suburb to politely ask people to vote for the Republican candidate in this week's special congressional election. At one stop, Chris Hummel and his wife, Karen , assured Chris Cox, founder of Bikers for Trump , and the six other men and women who were going door to door that they had voted early for the Republican, Karen Handel , over Democrat Jon Ossoff .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa...
|8 hr
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c...
|Sun
|sam4short
|2
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Fri
|Observer
|1
|D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey...
|Jun 13
|Tom
|1
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|Jun 12
|Red Crosse
|188
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Jun 9
|fortunado30
|400
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Go Ossoff
|7,590
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC