Karen Handel gets Bikers for Trump he...

Karen Handel gets Bikers for Trump help before Georgia election

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

This neighborhood might have gotten quite a jolt when Bikers for Trump - sporting tattoos galore, black vests and a massive flag with the group's insignia - showed up in this Atlanta suburb to politely ask people to vote for the Republican candidate in this week's special congressional election. At one stop, Chris Hummel and his wife, Karen , assured Chris Cox, founder of Bikers for Trump , and the six other men and women who were going door to door that they had voted early for the Republican, Karen Handel , over Democrat Jon Ossoff .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa... 8 hr Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... Sun sam4short 2
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Fri Observer 1
D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey... Jun 13 Tom 1
News In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal... Jun 12 Red Crosse 188
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) Jun 9 fortunado30 400
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Jun 9 Go Ossoff 7,590
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,929 • Total comments across all topics: 281,876,460

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC