Karen Handel gets Bikers for Trump help before Georgia election

This neighborhood might have gotten quite a jolt when Bikers for Trump - sporting tattoos galore, black vests and a massive flag with the group's insignia - showed up in this Atlanta suburb to politely ask people to vote for the Republican candidate in this week's special congressional election. At one stop, Chris Hummel and his wife, Karen , assured Chris Cox, founder of Bikers for Trump , and the six other men and women who were going door to door that they had voted early for the Republican, Karen Handel , over Democrat Jon Ossoff .

