Jimmy Carter says he'll attend Gregg Allman's funeral in Georgia

Former President Jimmy Carter and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Gregg Allman embrace while Allman receives an honorary Doctor of Humanities degree during Mercer University's commencement Saturday, May 14, 2016. "Gregg Allman was there when I needed him and Rosalynn and I have always been grateful to him," Carter, 92, said in a statement on Friday.

