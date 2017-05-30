In Georgia, a Democratic upset depend...

In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a balancing act

There are 35 comments on the Athens Banner-Herald story from Yesterday, titled In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a balancing act. In it, Athens Banner-Herald reports that:

Watch Atlanta television long enough and you're bound to see a young congressional candidate pledging to cut "wasteful spending" and make "both parties in Washington" be "accountable to you." Yet follow Jon Ossoff in Georgia's 6th Congressional District and you'll see the 30-year-old Democrat joining fellow millennials for happy hour, convening a group of women's health advocates and hosting specific minority groups across Atlanta's northern suburbs.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 2
Next Last
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#1 Yesterday
Democrats are trying to sound more, and more like Republicans to get elected. It won't work. They will lose another special election June 20th. They don't know what to do. They have gone too far left, and look like Hillary, and Bernie Sanders. Now they have to go to the center, and it is a struggle.

Judged:

5

4

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
TRUMP 45

Baldwin, GA

#2 Yesterday
Red Crosse wrote:
Democrats are trying to sound more, and more like Republicans to get elected. It won't work. They will lose another special election June 20th. They don't know what to do. They have gone too far left, and look like Hillary, and Bernie Sanders. Now they have to go to the center, and it is a struggle.
All Republicans must VOTE !

Judged:

6

5

4

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Go Ossoff

United States

#3 Yesterday
TRUMP 45 wrote:
<quoted text>

All Republicans must VOTE !
What, you really think this ignorant ass that is in office as Prez is some body to be proud of? You don't have a very high bar.
He is a fraud, a con and is unfit on many levels.
Real conservatives are not Trumpsters.
I'm a conservative and am voting Ossoff. Our democracy needs checks and balances.

Judged:

6

6

5

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,865

Tennessee Hills

#4 Yesterday
Go Ossoff wrote:
<quoted text>

What, you really think this ignorant ass that is in office as Prez is some body to be proud of? You don't have a very high bar.
He is a fraud, a con and is unfit on many levels.
Real conservatives are not Trumpsters.
I'm a conservative and am voting Ossoff. Our democracy needs checks and balances.
A real true conservative such as Ted Cruz could NOT have been elected. The country has already gone too far left. You are dead wrong about Trump. If you are a true Patriot and love this country, you should review your thinkin'

Judged:

5

4

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,298

Location hidden
#5 22 hrs ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Democrats are trying to sound more, and more like Republicans to get elected. It won't work. They will lose another special election June 20th. They don't know what to do. They have gone too far left, and look like Hillary, and Bernie Sanders. Now they have to go to the center, and it is a struggle.
Yes, they are trying to recruit ex military to try a fool the Independents. They are having trouble though finding traitors to the constitution that will dance to the lefts communistic music.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,298

Location hidden
#6 21 hrs ago
Go Ossoff wrote:
<quoted text>

What, you really think this ignorant ass that is in office as Prez is some body to be proud of? You don't have a very high bar.
He is a fraud, a con and is unfit on many levels.
Real conservatives are not Trumpsters.
I'm a conservative and am voting Ossoff. Our democracy needs checks and balances.
Yep, you fit the mold.

75% of black California boys don't meet state reading standards...

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Democracy is coming

Providence, UT

#8 18 hrs ago
CodeTalker wrote:
<quoted text>Yep, you fit the mold.

75% of black California boys don't meet state reading standards...
and who is responsible for that? these ethnic communities bring the racists out of the woodwork ever time a Trumpist speaks......it's a bump in the road of progress, a bump in the road of humanity's rise out of ignorance......sail on

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s5tF3Xg7A8k

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

BHM5267

“4 years of Libs in agony!”

Since: Jan 11

1,702

Lake Geneva, WI

#9 7 hrs ago
Stray- Dog wrote:
<quoted text>

A real true conservative such as Ted Cruz could NOT have been elected. The country has already gone too far left. You are dead wrong about Trump. If you are a true Patriot and love this country, you should review your thinkin'
Not necessarily true. Consider how corrupt Hillary was, just about any Republican candidate could have won. When you take into consideration the Republican votes that either stayed home or voted third party because of Trump, it would have evened out those who he "borrowed" from the democrats.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ORANGE JUICE SPECIAL

Scottsburg, IN

#10 6 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Not necessarily true. Consider how corrupt Hillary was, just about any Republican candidate could have won. When you take into consideration the Republican votes that either stayed home or voted third party because of Trump, it would have evened out those who he "borrowed" from the democrats.
The left would have came with vengeance after any Republican and Donald Trump is the perfect punching bag for them so they can wear themselves out and America can see what they are made of.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

CodeTalker

“Watching The Children Rant”

Since: Feb 17

2,298

Location hidden
#11 5 hrs ago
ORANGE JUICE SPECIAL wrote:
<quoted text>
The left would have came with vengeance after any Republican and Donald Trump is the perfect punching bag for them so they can wear themselves out and America can see what they are made of.
They are like Hillary. It is easier to them to blame everyone but themselves for their own demise and shame as losers. Millennials are 30 year old's going through mid life crisis.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#12 3 hrs ago
Go Ossoff wrote:
<quoted text>

What, you really think this ignorant ass that is in office as Prez is some body to be proud of? You don't have a very high bar.
He is a fraud, a con and is unfit on many levels.
Real conservatives are not Trumpsters.
I'm a conservative and am voting Ossoff. Our democracy needs checks and balances.
You're a proxy goofball who doesn't live anywhere near Georgia.

Unless you're a Democrat - then you can vote for Ossoff even if you live in Chicago.

Got your absentee ballot?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,865

Tennessee Hills

#13 3 hrs ago
BHM5267 wrote:
<quoted text>

Not necessarily true. Consider how corrupt Hillary was, just about any Republican candidate could have won. When you take into consideration the Republican votes that either stayed home or voted third party because of Trump, it would have evened out those who he "borrowed" from the democrats.
Hitlery won the popular vote. Had Trump not been strong enough to convert states like Pa, Ohio, Fla and others, ole crooked Hitlery would be POTUS right now. And America would continue the downward spiral that Oblamer started.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#14 3 hrs ago
Stray- Dog wrote:
<quoted text>

Hitlery won the popular vote. Had Trump not been strong enough to convert states like Pa, Ohio, Fla and others, ole crooked Hitlery would be POTUS right now. And America would continue the downward spiral that Oblamer started.
How do you know Hillary won the popular vote?

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,865

Tennessee Hills

#15 2 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

How do you know Hillary won the popular vote?
http://www.snopes.com/2016/11/13/who-won-the-...
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
ossoff can fukoff

Calhoun, GA

#16 2 hrs ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

You're a proxy goofball who doesn't live anywhere near Georgia.

Unless you're a Democrat - then you can vote for Ossoff even if you live in Chicago.

Got your absentee ballot?
Hell,Ossoff can't even vote for himself!!!!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Red Crosse

Wilmington, IL

#17 2 hrs ago
Hillary stole her excess votes, added a few thousand votes from illegal aliens, and still couldn't win. I so want her to run again in 2020. Hopefully she will get to Alcoholic rehab before she announces again.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#18 1 hr ago
Stray- Dog wrote:
<quoted text>

http://www.snopes.com/2016/11/13/who-won-the-...
You believe what you read on leftwing crap sites like Snopes?

I read your linked article on Snopes and saw nothing but opinion.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#19 1 hr ago
Red Crosse wrote:
Hillary stole her excess votes, added a few thousand votes from illegal aliens, and still couldn't win. I so want her to run again in 2020. Hopefully she will get to Alcoholic rehab before she announces again.
The only source for the claim that Hillary won the popular vote is the Democrats and their bought harlots of the MSM propaganda machine.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Stray- Dog

“100% American”

Since: Jul 13

9,865

Tennessee Hills

#20 1 hr ago
Trump your President wrote:
<quoted text>

You believe what you read on leftwing crap sites like Snopes?

I read your linked article on Snopes and saw nothing but opinion.
What kind of dumbass are you anyway? Google it yourself. You can find it on at least a dozen sites.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Trump your President

Merritt Island, FL

#21 1 hr ago
Stray- Dog wrote:
<quoted text>

What kind of dumbass are you anyway? Google it yourself. You can find it on at least a dozen sites.
Not the kind of dumbass who gets his facts from Snopes.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 2
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) 21 min tim bennett 129
News Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia Sun ThomasA is uber gay 22
Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06) May 30 Alexis P 399
What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09) May 27 Teddy 90
Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal May 24 Guy from Latonia 2
News Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto... May 23 John Valenza 3
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) May 21 Peckerwood Sosbee 7,589
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,306 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC