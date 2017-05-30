In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a balancing act
There are 35 comments on the Athens Banner-Herald story from Yesterday, titled In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a balancing act. In it, Athens Banner-Herald reports that:
Watch Atlanta television long enough and you're bound to see a young congressional candidate pledging to cut "wasteful spending" and make "both parties in Washington" be "accountable to you." Yet follow Jon Ossoff in Georgia's 6th Congressional District and you'll see the 30-year-old Democrat joining fellow millennials for happy hour, convening a group of women's health advocates and hosting specific minority groups across Atlanta's northern suburbs.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
|
#1 Yesterday
Democrats are trying to sound more, and more like Republicans to get elected. It won't work. They will lose another special election June 20th. They don't know what to do. They have gone too far left, and look like Hillary, and Bernie Sanders. Now they have to go to the center, and it is a struggle.
|
#2 Yesterday
All Republicans must VOTE !
|
United States
|
#3 Yesterday
What, you really think this ignorant ass that is in office as Prez is some body to be proud of? You don't have a very high bar.
He is a fraud, a con and is unfit on many levels.
Real conservatives are not Trumpsters.
I'm a conservative and am voting Ossoff. Our democracy needs checks and balances.
|
“100% American”
Since: Jul 13
9,865
Tennessee Hills
|
#4 Yesterday
A real true conservative such as Ted Cruz could NOT have been elected. The country has already gone too far left. You are dead wrong about Trump. If you are a true Patriot and love this country, you should review your thinkin'
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,298
Location hidden
|
#5 22 hrs ago
Yes, they are trying to recruit ex military to try a fool the Independents. They are having trouble though finding traitors to the constitution that will dance to the lefts communistic music.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,298
Location hidden
|
#6 21 hrs ago
Yep, you fit the mold.
75% of black California boys don't meet state reading standards...
|
#8 18 hrs ago
and who is responsible for that? these ethnic communities bring the racists out of the woodwork ever time a Trumpist speaks......it's a bump in the road of progress, a bump in the road of humanity's rise out of ignorance......sail on
|
“4 years of Libs in agony!”
Since: Jan 11
1,702
|
#9 7 hrs ago
Not necessarily true. Consider how corrupt Hillary was, just about any Republican candidate could have won. When you take into consideration the Republican votes that either stayed home or voted third party because of Trump, it would have evened out those who he "borrowed" from the democrats.
|
#10 6 hrs ago
The left would have came with vengeance after any Republican and Donald Trump is the perfect punching bag for them so they can wear themselves out and America can see what they are made of.
|
“Watching The Children Rant”
Since: Feb 17
2,298
Location hidden
|
#11 5 hrs ago
They are like Hillary. It is easier to them to blame everyone but themselves for their own demise and shame as losers. Millennials are 30 year old's going through mid life crisis.
|
#12 3 hrs ago
You're a proxy goofball who doesn't live anywhere near Georgia.
Unless you're a Democrat - then you can vote for Ossoff even if you live in Chicago.
Got your absentee ballot?
|
“100% American”
Since: Jul 13
9,865
Tennessee Hills
|
#13 3 hrs ago
Hitlery won the popular vote. Had Trump not been strong enough to convert states like Pa, Ohio, Fla and others, ole crooked Hitlery would be POTUS right now. And America would continue the downward spiral that Oblamer started.
|
#14 3 hrs ago
How do you know Hillary won the popular vote?
|
“100% American”
Since: Jul 13
9,865
Tennessee Hills
|
#15 2 hrs ago
http://www.snopes.com/2016/11/13/who-won-the-...
|
#16 2 hrs ago
Hell,Ossoff can't even vote for himself!!!!
|
#17 2 hrs ago
Hillary stole her excess votes, added a few thousand votes from illegal aliens, and still couldn't win. I so want her to run again in 2020. Hopefully she will get to Alcoholic rehab before she announces again.
|
#18 1 hr ago
You believe what you read on leftwing crap sites like Snopes?
I read your linked article on Snopes and saw nothing but opinion.
|
#19 1 hr ago
The only source for the claim that Hillary won the popular vote is the Democrats and their bought harlots of the MSM propaganda machine.
|
“100% American”
Since: Jul 13
9,865
Tennessee Hills
|
#20 1 hr ago
What kind of dumbass are you anyway? Google it yourself. You can find it on at least a dozen sites.
|
#21 1 hr ago
Not the kind of dumbass who gets his facts from Snopes.
|
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|21 min
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Sun
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|May 30
|Alexis P
|399
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|May 24
|Guy from Latonia
|2
|Developer turns attention to Gainesville downto...
|May 23
|John Valenza
|3
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|May 21
|Peckerwood Sosbee
|7,589
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC