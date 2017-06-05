Huge Decrease In Food Stamps Since Work Requirements Put In Place
Alabama made the controversial move of implementing work requirements in order for people to receive food stamps in thirteen counties there. Guess what happened? There was an 85 percent drop in food stamp enrollment.
