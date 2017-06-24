Hollywood Goes Off the Depp End
It is getting extremely difficult to keep track of the ever increasing number of fading Hollywood stars threatening to harm or kill President Donald Trump. The latest outrage occurred when overrated actor Johnny Depp joked about assassinating the President at a U.K. music festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c...
|4 hr
|Trump forever
|3
|Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ...
|13 hr
|Bryan Fischer s H...
|1
|Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ...
|Jun 21
|Red Crosse
|12
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jun 21
|Ex Tobacco Buyer
|7,592
|Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa...
|Jun 19
|Newt s Gimlet Rage
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey...
|Jun 13
|Tom
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC