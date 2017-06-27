Hendrix College grad re-elected to committee in Georgia

DeKalb County Assistant County Attorney Elizabeth L. Fite, a Hendrix College graduate, was re-elected to serve on the Executive Committee of the 49,000-member State Bar of Georgia during the organization's annual meeting June 10. Fite joined the DeKalb County Law Department in January 2017 with more than 11 years of experience in the private law practice. She earned her law degree from Emory University Law School and was admitted to the State Bar of Georgia in 2005.

