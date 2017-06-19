Hall man appeals murder conviction to Ga. Supreme Court
A Hall County man is appealing his life prison sentence and murder conviction to the Georgia Supreme Court, where his attorney will argue the victim's dying words to his mother should have been excluded at trial. Leshan Tremiele Tanner was convicted in September 2015 for the death of Cedric Huff, who was shot June 5, 2014.
