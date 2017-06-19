Hall man appeals murder conviction to...

Hall man appeals murder conviction to Ga. Supreme Court

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Times

A Hall County man is appealing his life prison sentence and murder conviction to the Georgia Supreme Court, where his attorney will argue the victim's dying words to his mother should have been excluded at trial. Leshan Tremiele Tanner was convicted in September 2015 for the death of Cedric Huff, who was shot June 5, 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Millions on food stamps at risk under Trump's c... 4 hr Trump forever 3
News Rep. Steve Scalise now in fair condition after ... 13 hr Bryan Fischer s H... 1
News Georgia voters streaming to the polls in pricy ... Jun 21 Red Crosse 12
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Jun 21 Ex Tobacco Buyer 7,592
News Bikers for Trump rumble into Georgia with messa... Jun 19 Newt s Gimlet Rage 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
D.C.'s impeachment but the real drama in Jersey... Jun 13 Tom 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,485 • Total comments across all topics: 282,006,220

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC