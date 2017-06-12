Gov. Deal suspends Georgia sheriff accused of exposing himself
A Georgia sheriff accused of exposing himself in an Atlanta park and running from a police officer has been suspended for 40 days. Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal issued an executive order Monday suspending DeKalb County Sheriff Jeffrey Mann starting Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Georgia, a Democratic upset depends on a bal...
|13 hr
|Red Crosse
|188
|Hinesville, georgia worst place to live in america (Oct '06)
|Jun 9
|fortunado30
|400
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Jun 9
|Go Ossoff
|7,590
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jun 5
|tim bennett
|129
|Number of snake bites rising in North Georgia
|Jun 4
|ThomasA is uber gay
|22
|What Georgian men want from a woman? (Jun '09)
|May 27
|Teddy
|90
|Donald Trump's horrible budget proposal
|May 24
|Guy from Latonia
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC