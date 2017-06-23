GOP's special-election sweep bodes well for Trump agenda
With U.S. Representative-elect Karen Handel's victory in Georgia and Ralph Norman's in South Carolina Tuesday night, the Grand Old Party has won four of four contested special elections for the U.S. House of Representatives since President Donald J. Trump entered the Oval Office. The Left has caricatured Trump as a dangerous maniac who is widely hated, but for the bigots whom he bamboozled into supporting him.
